Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, who is currently in Adiala Jail over liquefied natural gas (LNG) scandal, will be shifted to hospital after his health deteriorates.

According to details, the doctors have informed the jail officials about the condition of ex-PM and requested to make arrangements for his treatment.

It is to be mentioned here that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is scheduled to undergo hernia operation on December 26.

On September 10, 2018, the apex court had directed NAB to complete inquiry against Abbasi and others for the alleged corruption in the LNG contract.

As the minister for petroleum and natural resources, Abbasi has been accused of granting contract on LNG to favourite company.

In June 2018, the NAB approved inquiry against former premier Nawaz Sharif and Abbasi, who was the former minister for petroleum and natural resources at that time.

It was also observed that this contract had allegedly caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer.

In January, the NAB interrogated former finance minister Miftah Ismail in the same case.