SUKKUR: - The Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench on Monday suspended the bail granted to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah in assets beyond means case.

On December 17, an accountability court (AC) had granted bail to the former leader of the opposition.

Meanwhile, The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) challenged the decision of his release in the Sindh High Court.

Further hearing on the NAB’s plea was adjourned till January 19.

The NAB, on Thursday, had again filed assets beyond means reference against Pakistan People’s Party leader.

Khursheed has been accused of financial irregularities of worth Rs1.4 billion, the NAB sources said.

As many as 18 people have been nominated in the reference, including Khursheed, his two wives, two sons, Nisar Mughal, Saqib Awan and others.