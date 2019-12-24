Share:

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif is appear in front of an accountability court, as ordered by them on Tuesday. The summon was made in regards to the Ashiana Iqbal Housing Scheme scanadal.

Muhammad Nawaz Chaudhry, Shehbaz's lawyer filed a plea to exempt the PML-N official and to postpone the hearning sue to the lawyer's strike.

In it's written order, the court wrote, “As per request on behalf of accused Shehbaz Sharif, adjourn to January 7, 2020 for arguments on the application for dispensation of personal attendance and appointment of pleader of accused Shehbaz Sharif, as last opportunity.”

On October 5, 2018 Shehbaz Sharif was aressted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in relation to the housing scam. Since then, Shehbaz and nine others accused were indicted in Feburary. Currently, Shehbaz Sharif is in London with his brother, former PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif as he undergoes medical treatment,