ISLAMABAD - Top seed Tayyab Aslam defeated Waqas Mehboob 3-1 in their semifinal of the 13th DG Rangers Sindh Squash Championship 2019 at Sindh Rangers Jahangir Khan Squash Complex, Karachi on Monday. Tayyab started the first game on a high note as he displayed high-quality squash and succeeded in winning the first game with a margin of 11-5. Waqas bounced back in great style in the second game, as he played superb squash and grabbed the game 12-10. Tayyab, who recently won the Pakistan International Squash title, showed his class and potential and never gave any chance to his opponent, thus won the next two games with the scores of 11-7 and 11-3 respectively and registered a well-contested victory in 38 minutes. Tayyab will now take on Danish Atlas Khan in final. In the second semifinal of the day, Danis outclassed second seed Asim Khan 3-1 in 55 minutes. Danish though faced some resistance from spirited Asim before winning the first two games 11-8 and 11-9. Asiam then fought back well and won the third game 8-11. But Danish was in no mood to give his opponent any space to make a good comeback, this he bounced back in style in the fourth game and clinched it with the scores of 11-9 and also the place in the final. In the women’s semifinals, third seed Amna Fayyaz made huge upset as she stunned top seed Rushna Mehboob 3-1 in 32 minutes. Amna dominated the semifinal right from the word go, as she won the first two games 11-6, 11-3, but after that, Rushna showed his class and won the third game 11-9. Amna once again started playing well and prevailed over her opponent, winning the game 11-8, thus earned the place in the final against Faiza Zafar, who thrashed Zaynab Khan 3-0 in 16 minutes in the second semifinal. Faiza easily won the first two games with same margin of 11-4, 11-4 while she won the third game 11-5.