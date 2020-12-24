Share:

KANDHKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kashmore @ Kandhkot presided over a meeting of price control committee to review price of edible items for ensuring the provision of facilities to the citizens at DC office Kandhkot. The meeting was attended by district information officials, all ACs, mukhtiars, market committee officials, traders, wholesalers, retailers and others. DC Munawar Ali Mithyani directed the price control inspectors and ACs to carry out daily price checking in the all bazaars and markets on daily basis to ensure availability of fixed and official rates while no negligence would be tolerated in this regard. He emphasised upon traders, shopkeepers and wholesalers to sell essential commodities on fixed rates; if any found in price fixing offence, he would be punished and imposed with heavy fine. However, amount of fine should be immediately deposited in bank. Whereas, Shopkeepers and wholesalers have been directed to display price list especially of food items on daily basis. According to list issued by market committee mutton will be available at price of 900 rupees , beaf 370, chaki flour 46, milk 80 to 90, fish 300 per kilo, sugar 80 will be available at market. However, open market rates of vegetable and chicken are yet to be set by government.