ISLAMABAD - In line with the vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan for promoting Taxation system in the country, a special signing ceremony of Letter of Understanding (LoU) between Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments-Garrisons (FGEI-CG) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held on Wednesday at Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons. The Ceremony was observed by Member FATE and Spokesperson FBR Syed Nadeem Hussain Rizvi, Director General Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons Major General Muhammad Asghar HI (M), Chief FATE Aisha Farooq and Director Administration Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Shafi. The Letter of Understanding was signed by Director Administration Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons Brigadier Khalid Mahmood Shafi and Chief FATE of FBR Aisha Farooq.

LoU is aimed to promote tax culture & tax awareness in all educational institutions under Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institution Cantonments Garrisons. It shall serve to foster positive taxation culture and awareness among students and teachers through different sets of activities, skills and experiential learning for making them responsible citizens. The training sessions will inculcate among the students about the significance of paying taxes and how to indicate tax evasion. Federal Board of Revenue will educate and train students and teachers through taxation syllabus, training sessions and seminars. The LoU will be applicable for three years. FBR has decided to launch countrywide awareness sessions through seminars and training sessions to promote tax culture which will help to increase the number of taxpayers and revenue for the country.