HYDERABAD - The district police Hyderabad finalised a comprehensive security plan for December 25 on the eve of Christmas and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah celebrations.

According to a plan released on Wednesday after approval from the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, the police forces would be deployed at all 11 highly sensitive and five sensitive worship places of Christian community in different parts of the district. Besides, the police would also carry out monitoring of the remaining 24 worship places with the objective to avert any untoward incident during celebrations of the Christian community on the eve of Christmas, the police spokesperson informed.

Prior to the start of services in Churches, the spokesperson informed that experts of the police special branch would carry out sweeping of the area with thorough body search of the people before entrance into Churches. The plain clothes policemen have already been deployed around the worship places of the Christian community in order to monitor the activities, the spokesperson informed and added that police mobile patrolling had also been intensified in these areas.

The SSP Hyderabad has asked the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) and Station House Officers (SHOs) to conduct snap checking and mobile patrolling in their respective areas. The Rangers would also be deployed in sensitive areas of the district, the spokesperson informed.