A delegation of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional (PML-F) on Thursday has met Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif.

According to details, PML-F Secretary General and former Federal Minister Muhammad Ali Durrani arrived at the Kot Lakhpat Jail and discussed ongoing political situation with the PML-N president.

Muhammad Ali Durrani also conveyed a special message of PML-F chief Pir Syed Sibghatullah Shah Rashdi Pir Pagara to Shehbaz Sharif.