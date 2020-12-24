Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Senator Rehman Malik discussed Pak-Egypt ties with Egyptian ambassador to Pakistan Tarek Mohamed Hussein Dahroug on Wednesday.

The Egyptian envoy called on Senator Malik at his residence in Islamabad. During the meeting, they exchanged views over bilateral relations, regional situation, present world political scenario, and matters of mutual interest.

Senator Rehman Malik, former interior minister and incumbent Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior, welcomed and extended his best wishes to the ambassador and said that the bond of brotherly friendship between Egypt and Pakistan was very strong and Pakistan gave great importance to its relations with Egypt.

He said that Pakistan had always wanted to further strengthen the existing brotherly ties between the two countries. He cherished the good memories of his official visits to Egypt and said that Egypt was an important Muslim country and could play a great role in creating an environment for Muslim unity which was the dire need of the time. During the meeting both leaders condemned the human rights violations across the world including occupied Kashmir.

Ambassador Tarek Mohamed Dahroug said that relations between Egypt and Pakistan were historical and deeply rooted. He said Pakistan and Egypt had been great friends since day first and Pakistan had always been supportive in various fields including the training of officials.

He said that both countries had always worked together with mutual benefit. He thanked Senator Rehman Malik for the warm welcome and hospitality. Senator A. Rehman Malik also presented a set of his five books and the ambassador highly appreciated his intellectual work.