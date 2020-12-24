Share:

ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Wednesday vowed to curb petrol smuggling and subsequent selling at the country’s petrol pumps, within 7 days.

In his first ‘political message’ or a ‘political decision’ after taking oath as minister for interior, he vowed to end petrol smuggling in the country.

Addressing the cake-cutting ceremony held in connection with Christmas celebrations at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) headquarter here, he said the directions in this regard came from none other but the prime minister himself who wants to have a check on petrol smuggling. “He [PM] has assigned me the task to check availability of smuggled petrol on the country’s petrol pumps,” he said.

He said FBR also helped revive textile industry by curbing smuggling of goods in the country. “The Pakistani goods have started selling in the country’s markets after FBR put a check on the smuggled items,” he said. The interior minister said, after 7 days, the interior ministry would seal the petrol pumps involved in selling smuggled petrol as directions to the concerned provincial authorities have already been issued.

He said substandard petrol damages vehicles and the national exchequer is also facing a loss of 2 billion dollars every year. FBR has taken a remarkable step by stopping the smuggling of mobile phones, he added.