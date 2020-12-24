Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday ended the miserable ordeal of an orphan girl who has been deprived by ordering the Nadra to issue B-form to her within ten days.

A bench of the SHC directed Nadra to issue B-form to the orphan girl on the basis of her maternal aunt’s CNIC so that she could appear in the matriculation examination. The petitioner, Maham Rahman, stated before the court that the board has refused to issue her an admit card for exam because she doesn’t have a B-form that NADRA issues on the basis of parents’ CNICs.

She said she was three months old when her father died and three years later her mother passed away and she was living with her maternal uncle and aunt since then. During the hearing, the court asked a lawyer representing the Board of Secondary Education Karachi to explain why a B-form is necessary for issuance of an admit card for exams, to which he replied that it is necessary for a student’s identification.

The court observed that if the girl wanted to continue her education someone should be her guardian.

Nadra officials told the court that they did not have any objection if the court orders to issue CRC to the girl. They also assured the court of issuing Maham B-form as per the court’s directives.

petition moved against quota system for induction in CSS

A petition challenging the quota system for induction in the Central Superior Services (CSS) was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday. Civil rights campaigner Tariq Mansoor, Advocate, moved the petition stating that the Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) is going to hold the CSS competitive examination 2021 in February next year.

According to a notification issued to this effect, the petitioner said, the exam will be held under CSS CE-Rules 2019 which stipulate the provincial quotas in the federal services despite the fact that the period prescribed in the first proviso of Article 27(1) of the country’s constitution for reserving posts for persons belonging to a class or area to secure their adequate representation in service of Pakistan had expired on August 13, 2013. He argued that the quota system is a violation of Articles 27, 25, 9 and 8 of the constitution.