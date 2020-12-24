Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday has telephoned Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief and head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman.

According to details, the former president has invited the JUI-F chief to Garhi Khuda Bakhsh for public gathering.

Both the leaders also discussed overall political situation and future strategy for the campaign against the incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The PPP will hold a rally on Dec 27 in Garhi Khuda Bux as part of its annual commemoration of the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had also previously invited leaders of the PDM to attend the event.

A day earlier, the PDM had pledged that they would carry on their agitation till the PTI government was sent home and criticised what they called poor governance and its anti-people policies.