DERA GHAZI KHAN Police have arrested four of a seven-member gang wanted in a series of bank cash snatching across the Punjab province.District Police Officer Ahmad Nawaz Cheema produced FayyazBhutta, Mustafa Jamwani and Sajjad Tansara before the local media at police lines DG Khan. The police also claimed to have seized arms and Rs3.4 million in cash from their possession. During preliminary interrogation, they confessed to at least seven dacoities in DG Khan, two in Muzaffargarh, seven in Gujranwala, many dacoities in Karachi and other cities of the Punjab province during last two years.DPO Ahmad said that the DG Khan police started pursuing the gang after incident of cash snatching from a customer of Meezan Bank last year. However, the police officials did not disclose until arrested the outlaws. Akram alias Shah, a resident of Kamoki, headed the gang and was wanted in many cases across the Punjab. The gang was also involved in two bank dacoities in Karachi; one is of six million rupees and second of three million rupees. According to the police, their modus operandi was to target customers of banks on the road after receiving cash from banks with association of local facilitators. They used mobiles phones and motorbikes in criminal activities.He said that district police had recommend awarding prize and certificates to raiding police team including In-charge CIA Staff Inspector Rana Iqbal , SHO Police Station Gaddai Ashraf Quershi and other officials.