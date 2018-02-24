7th UBL Literary Awards ceremony held

KARACHI (PR): The 7th UBL Literary Awards were held in Karachi recently. Celebrating the literary efforts of Pakistani writers, UBL held these awards for the seventh year running.The awards were held in conjunction with the 9th Karachi Literature Festival. Over 100 entries were received as nominations for the seven categories of the awards. The books, which were written by Pakistani authors and published in Pakistan in 2016, were shortlisted by an esteemed panel of judges which included the likes of Dr Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dr Asif Farrukhi, Ghazi Salahuddin, Dr Arfa Syeda, Kishwar Naheed, Dr Anwaar Ahmad and Masood Ashar.Sima Kamil, President & CEO UBL, said: “Pakistan is a glorious mix of cultures, languages and ethnicities and our literary pedigree is best proof of that. UBL considers it incumbent upon itself to recognize and motivate writers to continue contributing to the country’s literary wealth. We hope that the literary momentum does not slacken and that future generations continue to benefit from these literary treasures”.

Nestlé Pure Life launches Hero Bottles

LAHORE (PR): Nestlé PURE LIFE, Pakistan’s favorite water, has launched its HERO BOTTLES at its first-ever Superheroes Meet. The event was held in Lahore and was attended by key opinion leaders, socialites, nutritionists, beauticians, fitness trainers, famous bloggers and Twitteratis.The new HERO BOTTLES is an initiative taken to promote water consumption especially amongst kids. While children are at a higher risk of being dehydrated, making sure that they drink enough water is a little harder than adults. In order to make things more fun for them, Nestlé PURE LIFE has launched its HERO BOTTLES featuring famous super heroes such as Batman, Superman and Flash; giving them a chance to become a Water Hero. This initiative is part of Nestlé PURE LIFE’s social drive towards healthy hydration through which the brand is championing the cause of pure water for healthier generations. The aim is to inspire people to choose water for leading healthier lives.While speaking on the occasion, Nestlé PURE LIFE brand managers, Affan Cheema and IrajSohail shared how kids are more vulnerable to dehydration as compared to adults. Not only do their bodies contain more water, but they don’t always think about drinking water even when they are thirsty. Through this campaign, the brand wants to encourage kids to drink more water by making it exciting for them.

Free life insurance for Apna account holders

KARACHI (PR): Bank AL Habib is offering free life insurance with AL Habib Apna Individual Current Account. The account caters to individuals and professionals looking for a personal account to fulfill their modern-day banking needs with a host of free facilities including ATM/debit card, online banking, SMS alerts, banker’s cheque (pay orders), e-statement, and Internet banking. There is no minimum balance requirement for opening and maintaining the account.Bank AL Habib has a network of 651 branches and sub-branches in 238 cities and towns of Pakistan including offshore branches in Bahrain, Malaysia and Seychelles. The bank also has representative offices in Dubai, Turkey and China.

L’Oréal one of most ethical companies

CLICHY (PR): L’Oréal, the world’s leading beauty company, has been recognised by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2018 World’s Most Ethical Companies.L’Oréal has been recognised for the 9th time and is one of only 3 in the health and beauty industry, underscoring their commitment to leading with integrity and prioritizing ethical business practices.“A company’s value is not measured by its sole economic performance. Because L'Oréal has always strived to be a virtuous and responsible company, we have placed ethics at the heart of our strategy and daily practices. It is this approach that is recognized today by Ethisphere, and it is a source of pride for all of us,” said Jean-Paul Agon, chairman and chief executive officer of L’Oréal.“Companies’ culture of ethics and integrity has become a substantial part of their assessment. The currency of ethics is trust and our sustainable development is based on L'Oréal's core Ethical Principles: Integrity, Respect, Courage and Transparency,” said Emmanuel Lulin, senior vice-president and chief ethics officer of L’Oréal.In 2018, 135 honorees were recognized, spanning 23 countries and 57 industries. This year’s class of honorees had record levels of involvement with their stakeholders and their communities around the world. Measuring and improving culture, leading authentically and committing to transparency, diversity and inclusion were all priorities for honorees.

Pakistan Auto Show next month

LAHORE (PR): The largest exhibition of automobiles in the country, The Pakistan Auto Show 2018, will be held on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th of March at the Expo Centre in Lahore. It is an initiative of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts & Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM), representing over 3000 large, medium & small industries all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s PAPS show is “Make in Pakistan”.Visitors can register on www.pakistanautoshow.com or visit the social media page of PAPS2018 at www.facebook.com/PAPS2018/. The three-day event is expected to attract more than 200 companies, comprising 125 domestic enterprises and 78 international exhibitors, over a covered area of 58000 sq ft. The international exhibitors include renowned companies from Japan, China, Germany, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England USA, UAE and Sri Lanka. The event will also feature more than 275 international buyers.The expected number of international visitors is more than 400, including international delegations from companies like NRB Thailand, MAN Diesel, Sparex (UK), TVH (Belgium). The international media representatives belong to Daily NNA, Japan and Research Publication England, along with foot traffic of over 300,000 domestic visitors over the three days.The diverse categories of exhibitors will include passenger cars, trucks, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, service providers, machinery makers, tool makers, antique cars and heavy motorbikes.The exhibition will also display the best projects from top 10 academic institutions, reflecting innovation and cutting edge nature while highlighting the benefits to the user, with CSR and public safety campaigns. Visitors can also get a free exhibitors directory.