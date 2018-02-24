ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Friday has sought public help for tracing 151 Pakistanis whose names were disclosed in Panama, offshore and Paradise leaks.“In an attempt to probe and tax the investments of Pakistani citizens who own offshore companies and whose names were disclosed in Panama, offshore leaks and Paradise leaks, FBR is facing problems in identifying and contacting certain persons due to unavailability of their complete addresses and identifying particulars,” the FBR stated in a handout. The FBR has requested all citizens of Pakistan who have any information that can lead to identification and tracing of these people to discharge their national duty by contacting the FBR.The bureau has assured that the identity of the persons providing the information will be kept strictly confidential. The FBR put the list of 151 Pakistanis on its website. The FBR added that people should contact the organization by email, chiefir.operations@fbr.gov.pk and or follow address Chief IR (Operations-I), Room number 437, 4th floor, FBR Headquarter, Constitution Avenue, Islamabad.In November 2017, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had released a database of around 13.4 million documents revealing over 25,000 companies owned by the world’s rich and influential individuals.The papers mentioned the names of Pakistani nationals, including former prime minister Shaukat Aziz, former National Insurance Corporation Limited chairperson Ayaz Khan Niazi and others.Later, the FBR had started investigation against Pakistanis nominated in the Paradise Leaks. The FBR solicited detailed information of the individuals named in the documents from the (FIA, SECP, and SBP. Similarly, the FBR had also issued notices to Pakistanis for having names in Panama Papers.Prominent among those who had been asked to explain their financial standings are former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif and sons Hussain and Hassan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, PTI Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan.The FBR had also served a notice on Moonis Elahi, son of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.The notices had been issued under Section 176 of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001 to verify the information with the FBR database.The FBR had not taken action against them.However, the FBR Friday asked the people to provide the details of Pakistanis if they have. The names and addresses of 151 people are as follow, Abdul Qayyum Khan, House No. 1, Old Firing Range Drive, Banni Gala Bara Kahu Islamabad. Ajaz Ali house 100, Kamran Block, Allama Iqbal Town Lahore.Allah Bakhsh Chaudhry 33 Habibullah Road, Off Davis Road Lahore. Fatima Rizvi J/9 Ajmal Hospital, Opp Liaquat Garden, Murree Road, Rawalpindi. Hamidullah Street 18, Gulberg, Peshawar.Hendrina Khan house no 1, Old Firing Range Drive, Banni Gala, Bara Kahu Islamabad. Hussain Zaman 231 Satellite Town Gujranwala. Imran Ali Sher Ali Hussain Ali 29 Khayaban-E-Hafiz, Phase V DHA Karachi. Javed Ahmed Khan 167 P Block, Model Town Extension, Lahore. Khaliquz Zaman Khan Lodhi house no 6, Allahwal 1 street no 46, Islampura Lahore.Majid Siddique Dawood house F/12, Dawood Cooperative Housing Society, Stadium Road, Karachi. Mansoor Ahmad Khan 1080, Model Town Lahore.Manzur Begum house 290, street 100, Sector I-8/4, Islamabad. Mehr-e-Azam D-150 Naval Housing Society Office, Zamzama Road, Clifton 9, near Two Talwar Karachi. Mian Muhammad Aslam 18-A Tariq Block, New Garden Town Lahore and others.