BAHAWALPUR Politics has become so profitable business that it has turned even blood relatives into rivals at Bahawalpur district. The political families have readied their successors for the general elections. It strengthens dynasty politics and the game is played with millions of rupees in expense.Nawab of Bahawalpur Salahuddin Abbasi's son Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi, MNA Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema's son Chaudhry Wali Daad Cheema, former federal minister Tehseen Nawaz Gardezi's son Syed Zaid Mustafa Gardezi, former deputy speaker Punjab Mian Usman Abbasi's son Shahzada Guzain Abbasi, provincial minister Malik Iqbal Channar's sons Malik Zaheer Iqbal and Malik Munir Iqbal and former chairman of PCB Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf's son Khan Muhammad Ashraf have joined politics. Likewise, Ateequr Rehman's son Mian Nabeelur Rehman, Federal Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada's son Raza Ali Pirzada, former tehsil nazim Syed Sajjad Bukhari's son Syed Ali Zain Bukhari, MPA Iftikhar Hussain Gillani's son Umar Hassan Gillani and MPA Malik Khalid Mehmood Waran's son Malik Naveed Waran have started preparations for contesting the elections. Meanwhile, political differences have emerged as MNA Makhdoom Ali Hassan Gillani is competing against his brother Makhdoom Samiul Hassan Gillani. MNA Tariq Bashir Cheema is contesting against his brother Chaudhry Tahir Basheer Cheema - one is supporting the PML-Q and the other PML-N.Federal Minister Balighur Rehman is part of PML-N while his cousin Mian Nabeelur Rehman is with the PTI. Former MNA Sheikh Arif Aziz is against his cousin Sheikh Hassan Askari.

Rift erupts in PML-N Hafizabad factions

HAFIZABAD Political infighting and rift between the PML-N MNA group and the party's MPAs surfaced due to their absence in the National Health Cards distribution ceremony.According to insiders, a select gathering consisting of PML-N workers, Chairmen and Vice Chairmen of union councils and municipalities belonging to Ch. Afzal Hussain Tarar President PML-N Hafizabad and Chairman District Council Hafizabad were invited to attend the ceremony in which Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi distributed the National Health Cards. However, MPAs Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan and Asadullah Arain were neither invited nor they attended the ceremony which surprised the common worker of the party.The differences between the Tarar group and Malik Fiaz and Asadullah Arain group started about a year ago when the Tarar group captured district council and Municipal Committees chairmanship by ignoring both the MPAs.When contacted, Malik Faiz said that they had joined the PML-N by leaving PPP due to the dynamic leadership of Nawaz Sharif but the local leadership had never accepted them from their heart. Although there were minor differences between them but no effort was made by the local leadership for reconciliation. However, he said, he would never think to leave the PML-N. Ch Asadullah Arain, when contacted, said that as Malik Fiaz Ahmad Awan did not attend the ceremony hence he also followed him as he belongs to his group.PAY HIKE DEMANDEDAll-Pakistan Irrigation Labour Federation has called upon the government to increase the salaries of workers of the Irrigation department.Addressing the workers convention at Sagar Head, Central President of the federation Ch. Khushi Muhammad Khokhar regretted that due to anti-workers policies of the government, workers and their families were passing miserable lives. He said that the federation would continue its struggle to get the rights of the workers. He called upon the government to take pity on the workers and increase their wages keeping in view the dearness of all the essential commodities.