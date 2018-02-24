Islamabad - Students from seven different engineering universities will participate in an international competition where ten futuristic cars will be presented by Pakistani team. Make the Future, a free festival of bright energy ideas and innovations for Asia, will take place in Singapore from March 8 to 11.Returning to Singapore for a second year, the public festival will be a platform for conversation, collaboration and innovation around the global energy challenge as how to generate more energy while producing less CO2 emissions, a statement said.Headlining the festival is Shell Eco-marathon Asia, where over 120 student teams from 18 countries across Asia Pacific and the Middle East will put their self-built energy-efficient cars to the test. One of the world’s longest-running student competitions, Shell Eco-marathon is a global programme that challenges bright student minds to design and build ultra-energy-efficient cars, and then put them to the test in competition, the statement added.Pakistan will again be participating in Shell Eco-marathon Asia, with a contingent of 10 futuristic cars from 7 universities competing to be the most energy efficient. Some of the teams participating are from Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute, Swabi, Pakistan Institute of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Air University and National University of Sciences and Technology.The Shell Eco-marathon Asia will include two key competitions this year. The longest running competition is the Mileage Challenge where teams compete to travel the farthest on the least amount of fuel. In 2017, the winning team’s car was efficient enough to travel 2,289 kilometres, the distance from Singapore to Chiang Mai, Thailand, on just one litre of fuel. The second competition is Drivers’ World Championship Asia.Introduced to the Shell Eco-marathon programme in 2016, the championship challenges the best urban concept teams to combine the proven energy efficiency of their cars with the speed and skill of their drivers in a race to see who can cross the finish line first on the least amount of fuel.