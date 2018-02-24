LAHORE-The Punjab Healthcare Commission has suspended surgeries in 14 operation theatres of 12 hospitals, and issued show-cause notices to 30 healthcare establishments for not implementing the Minimum Service Delivery Standards.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, the PHC teams visited 32 hospitals of 12 districts of the province, and carried out inspections of the public and private sector hospitals.

The PHC had also issued show-cause notices to 15 hospitals for not implementing standardised measures for the disposal of the hospital waste.

Out of these inspected hospitals, one each operation theatre of 10 hospitals and two each were of two HCEs where surgeries had been suspended.

The Commission had directed these hospitals surgeries would remain suspended in these OTs till the administrations concerned would have ensured implementation of the standardised measures. They were also directed to submit laboratory reports and written replies to the PHC.

Since this January, the PHC had inspected 404 HCEs, suspended surgeries in 281 OTs and served show-cause notices to 360 hospitals for not implementing the MSDS and violating the PHC Act 2010, and imposed a fine of more than Rs2 million.

Anti-dengue meeting

Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafiq chaired a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Dengue at Civil Secretariat.

Minister Primary & Secondary Health Kh Imran Nazir, Director General Health Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Additional Director General Dengue Control Dr Shahnaz, CEO Health Lahore Dr Yaddullah, Prof Waseem Akram, public health experts, DEAG team, officers from PITB, Special Branch & other concerned departments attended the meeting. Officers from other districts participated in the proceedings through video link. The cabinet committee approved regularization of contractual dengue staff.

Dr Shahnaz informed that one confirmed dengue case from each district of Toba Tek Singh, Multan & Rawalpindi has so far been reported. Kh Salman Rafiq directed effective supervision from administration of hospitals to ensure case reporting & case management of dengue.

He directed workers of surveillance teams to display identity card while visiting the houses. Kh Imran Nazir directed all the CEO Health to ensure case response of suspected & conformed dengue cases. He directed pasting red stickers on the doors of such houses from where larva is reported.