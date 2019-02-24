Share:

After Imran Khan was selected as the Prime Minister of the state, he has taken numerous U-turns, though he may call those as a reformation.

Addressing on the point of upgrading the P.M House to a university, he emphasized on the need to make the youth educated. After a few days of the said occasion, the Federal Minister of Education, Mr. Shafqat Mehmood revealed that the literacy of the country has decreased to 58% from the previous 60%. This is an alarming situation for the state. The recent report published by UNESCO Global Education Monitoring Agency, depicts literacy rates, according to which Pakistan is at 57%, Bangladesh is at 73%, whereas Sri Lanka is at 92%, on the scale of literacy rate .

An English newspaper reported that in North Waziristan’s Tribal areas 79% of the girls are not enrolled in schools, which is considered as a huge drop-out ratio. Meanwhile, the Education Information Management system’s figures seem to be surprising, with reference to this report. From all the seven districts of FATA, merely one girl out of five joins the school and completes her primary education. The mentioned report has been observed since the last 9 years. At the same time, the decrease in the number of teachers has been observed instead.

Here I feel pertinent to write about Sindh, especially of villages where the state of education is practically non-existent.

Upgradation of P.M House to university will not be useful for the countryside students of Sindh and Balochistan. Islamabad already has sufficient universities. There is a need to develop these kind of universities in the less privileged regions of Balochistan and Sindh.

In contrast with Imran Khan’s philosophical motives, I venture to state here that Aristotle’s theory emphasizes on achieving the virtues and moral values rather than mere lecturing.

Finally, keeping in view current social and economic problems, the federal and provisional bodies will have to take serious and powerful actions to bring about a change in the education system.

SHEERAZ HUSSAIN SHAIKH,

Dadu, February 1.