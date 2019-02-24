Share:

KARACHI : The Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa had a formal meeting with the Chief Justice and the judges of the Sindh High Court on Saturday in the Sindh High Court.

In the meeting, the chief justice of Pakistan shared his vast experiences in the fraternity of judiciary initially as a judge of Lahore High Court and then Supreme Court of Pakistan. He also provided guidance for an early disposal of cases pending in the Sindh High Court and subordinate judiciary in Sindh.

The chief justice also focused on the ways and means for proper case management in the criminal and civil cases for expeditious disposal including the revenue matters. He made much emphasis that frequency of adjournments obtained by the lawyers should be discouraged which is an acute cause for the delay in the dispensation of justice.

He further emphasized that frivolous litigation should be discouraged and in the stay order cases, efforts should be made to decide the fate of injunction applications at an early date. The chief justice Sindh High Court communicated to the CJP that special benches are already working for deciding the criminal, civil and other cases regularly.

In the end, the chief justice Sindh High Court conveyed his vote of thanks to the CJP for the valuable guidance and sharing his long experience in the judiciary with the judges of Sindh High Court.