ISLAMABAD - Director General Inter Service Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday said that it was better for Indian army chief to follow Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s vision for regional peace.

Reacting to a video interview of Indian army chief , Director General ISPR tweeted: “Indian army chief says that he follows Pakistan Army Chief. Even better would be if he follows his Pakistani counterpart

General Bajwa’s vision for regional peace, stability and progress. For that India has to shun enmity with Pakistan.”

Replying to a question regarding General Bajwa during an interview, Indian COAS said: “I follow him very well. I follow him whatever he says. I keep taking feedback on it.

On February 22 addressing a press conference, Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor while replying to Indian threats and propaganda after Pulwama incident said: “We are a sovereign state but we have the right to respond with full force.” He said India started raining accusations on Pakistan without thinking and without any evidence right after Pulwama incident.

He said: “India can never surprise us. However, Pakistan shall surprise them. Pakistan can respond to a full spectrum threat. We hope you get this and don’t mess with Pakistan.”

DG ISPR further said that Pakistan had already clarified its position that Pakistan has nothing to do with the Pulwama attack and Prime Minister Imran Khan had also offered India to provide solid evidence of involvement of Pakistan in Pulwama attack and Pakistan will take action on it.