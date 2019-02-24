Share:

DERA GHAZI KHAN - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday pledged that he will not do “Showbazian” (show off) and make strenuous efforts for the development of entire Punjab, especially the South Punjab.

“I can realise the pain of deprivation prevailed in my area and therefore Dera Ghazi Khan has been declared a model district for development of health sector,” Punjab CM Sardar Usman Buzdar declared while addressing the inaugural ceremony Sehat Insaf Card Program here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM blamed wrong policies of the former rulers fro backwardness and deprivation of the people of South Punjab. He claimed that he belongs to DG Khan and is well aware of all problems faced by the people of this area. “I am a lawyer of the people of Dera Ghazi Khan and am discharging this noble duty of their representation while sitting in Lahore,” he asserted.

The chief minister distributed Sehat Insaf Cards among the needy residents of different areas.

CM Usman Buzdar informed that the PTI government attaches great importance to development and progress of Dera Ghazi Khan and other districts of South Punjab. “In the same way we give importance to the development of entire province of Punjab,” he emphasised. The Punjab CM declared that he personally represents all undeveloped districts of South Punjab including DG Khan and would take all-out measures for the welfare of poor people of the area. Mr Buzdar pledged that the DG Khan would be the most developed division of Punjab in a short period as the PTI government believes only sincere efforts.

He pointed out that historic development package had been announced for development and prosperity of people of DG Khan during his previous visit and further efforts would be made to ensure development of the area. “In the past, speeches used to be delivered, visits were made, but condition of this area could not be changed,” he criticised, adding that the PTI government would ameliorate lives of the people of the region with practical measures. “It will take some time as a lot of work is being done and pleasant change will do dawn on this area,” he assured. The chief minister said that Muzaffargarh-DG Khan dual carriageway would be completed by next month. He reiterated resolve of his government that the PTI would improve living standards of the people and residents of the region would witness the change with their own eyes.

“The old methods will not work now because they have been changed and only public service will guarantee fate of a public representative or servant,” he pointed out. Mr Buzdar told the people that their problems are his problems and he would spare no effort to resolve these problems. “We will talk less and work more and in this way DG Khan will be made a model division in the short period of time,” he asserted. The whole Punjab including DG Khan will progress as Prime Minister Imran Khan will materialize the dream of prosperous Pakistan,” he reiterated.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that as many as 7.2 million people would be issued Sehat Insaf Cards in Punjab by the end of this year. She informed that the poor people would also be provided transportation charges for medical treatment. “Sehat Insaf Cards program has been designed initially for four districts and it will be extended to other districts in a phased manner,” the minister informed. Federal State for Environment Zartaj Gul said the people of DG Khan salute CM Usman Buzdar. Adviser to Punjab CM on Health Muhammad Hanif Pitafi said that the chief minister is not only the representative of DG Khan, but he is also the pride of the region. “We will make new DG Khan in two year,” he declared. It to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Imran Khan launched Sehat Insaf Card scheme in Rajanpur district of Punjab to provide quality health services to people who can’t afford them.

The PM also distributed health cards among some of the deserving families of district Rajanpur. He said Rajanpur is the most backward area of Pakistan and his government is going to start health cards distribution to facilitate people of this area. On February 4, the prime minister at a ceremony in Islamabad launched the first phase of the countrywide Sehat Insaf Card scheme to provide free medical treatment to approximately 80 million people. Later, he launched the scheme for the tribal districts at a ceremony in Peshawar. According to the health department, in the first phase cards would be issued to those persons whose monthly salary is below Rs15,000. Under the scheme households below the poverty line will receive free medical treatment worth Rs720,000 in private or state-owned hospitals.

The department informed that 30.5 million people would be provided Sehat Insaf Card in Punjab during the current year. The card, which falls under the PTI’s Sehat Sahulat Programme, was part of a health insurance scheme first launched by the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2016.