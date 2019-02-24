Share:

ISLAMABAD : Olive farming in Pakistan has received a strong boost with the arrival of 100,000 olive plants from Spain and Turkey.

Radio Pakistan reports that the move is part of a project to promote cultivation of olive on commercial basis in the country.

A total of 550,000 plants will be imported under the project which is being implemented by the National Agricultural Centre. The project for the promotion of cultivation of olive on commercial basis has been approved under the public sector development programme.

A survey of the potential areas had been completed and it was found that these areas were best suited for olive plantation. The olive cultivation will not only offer an ‘olive branch’ to peace in Fata, but will also serve as a source for livelihood of farmers in the entire Waziristan belt and agencies of Fata, the report added.