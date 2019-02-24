Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Healthcare Commission has closed down 35 quackery centres during the last three days.

While carrying out the action in eight cities, the PHC enforcement teams had visited 271 treatment centres. Out of these, 35 were sealed owing to quackery, while on 89, quacks had changed their businesses. The closed down ones included eight in Haroonabad, Kharian seven, Kot Addu five, Rawalpindi four, three each in Jhang, Bhakkar and Shakargarh.

During the last week, the PHC teams had visited 502 treatment centres, sealed 77 quacks’ businesses, while 187 were found to have been converted into other businesses.