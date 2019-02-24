Share:

Islamabad : Punjab-A and KP-A made it to the final of the Inter-Provincial U-19 Hockey Championship-2019, after registering contrasting victories in the semi-finals played here at Olympian Shahnaz Sheikh Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

In the first semi-final, Punjab-A thrashed Punjab-B 5-0. It was Umair Sattar, who opened the scoring in the 7th minute of the first quarter. Ghàzanfer Ali made it 2-0 in the 17th minute. Rana Waheed scored third goal in 30th minute. Rizwan Ali scored 4th in 33rd minute and Ali Hurara scored goal in the 40th minute to complete the rout.

In the second semi-final, KP-A defeated KP-B 5-2. It was Jibran’s solo efforts, which provided KP-A thumping victory as the youngster scored a superb hat trick and was also involved in other two goals as well.

Usman Ali and Roman scored one goal each for the winners. Taimoor and Ismail scored one goal each for the losing team. The final will be played today (Sunday) at the same venue.