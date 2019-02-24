Share:

Islamabad - US Ambassador at Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi discussed ways and means to advance religious freedom and promote interfaith dialogue and respect both in Pakistan and internationally.

Ambassador Brownback during his 2-day stay (February 22-23) also met Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shreen Mazari

In his meetings with the Foreign Minister and the Minister for Human rights, Ambassador Brownback emphasised the importance the United States placed on religious freedom, the protection of religious minorities, and respect.

Ambassador Brownback discussed ways the United States could partner with Pakistan in promoting international religious freedom and interfaith dialogue; seeking opportunities to protect persecuted Muslims, Christians, and people of other faiths in South and Central Asia and throughout the world.

Ambassador Brownback also met religious and civil society leaders, including a visit to Eidgah Shrine in Rawalpindi where he met with Pir Naqib-ur-Rehman, custodian of Eidgah Sharif.

He highlighted the United States’ respect for Islam and Pakistan’s religious diversity and committed to continue to engage with faith leaders in Pakistan and throughout the world.

APP adds: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Saturday said that the objective of Afghan peace was not the sole responsibility of Pakistan rather it was a shared responsibility of all stakeholders.

Talking to a private television channel, the foreign minister said all the stakeholders including the United States, Afghan government and other regional players would have to play their due role to establish a durable peace in Afghanistan.

To a question, he said there was no policy shift towards China as the country was and had been a trustworthy friendly state of Pakistan. The bilateral understanding had further improved in the recent past, he remarked.

The foreign minister said the non-appointment of a permanent foreign minister during the last five years had created a gulf in Pak-Saudi ties and India had taken advantage of it.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said the special economic zones being established in Pakistan were open to all the countries who desired to invest and create job opportunities, be it was Saudi Arabia, Malaysia or even the USA.

He said during the seven decades, the Pak-US ties had witnessed ups and downs as both the countries had been close enough to each other while on the other, Pakistan had also faced sanctions by the US. But despite all, Pakistan had been enjoying good ties with Arab states.

Responding to former President Pervez Musharraf’s statement about Israel, the foreign minister said Pakistan had no border or water dispute with Israel rather it was caused by the Palestine issue.

He said in order to achieve a durable peace in Middle East, the Palestine issue would have to be resolved and all the stakeholders would have to join their heads to resolve the situation.