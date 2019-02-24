Share:

SIALKOT - The Punjab government has established Rescue 1122 centre at Daska to ensure timely response to emergencies and help local population.

Ali Asjad Malhi (Vice Chairman Punjab Social Protection Authority-PSPA), former MPA Ch Mumtaz Ali, Sialkot DC Dr Syed Bilal Haider and DEO Syed Kamal Abid jointly inaugurated the Rescue 1122 emergency services in Daska.

On the occasion, DEO Syed Kamal Abid informed the newsmen that Daska has now become the third tehsil out of Sialkot district’s all four tehsils, which has now been brought under Rescue 1122 coverage. He said that the Rescue 1122 services will also be started soon at Sambrial as well. Sialkot and Pasrur tehsils were already having the Rescue 1122 services at local level, he added.