KARACHI - The Grammy Nominee Simon Phillips arrived in Pakistan as part of Kashan Admani’s Dream Station Star Series 2019. This will mark Phillips first ever visit to Pakistan. The drummer is scheduled to be in Karachi, Pakistan till 2nd March 2019.

The superstar drummer, music producer and recording engineer Simon Phillips is in Karachi to conduct a Master class with Dream Station Productions. The Master class is scheduled to take place on 1st March 2019 at Pearl Continental Hotel, 4.30pm onwards.

Apart from performing at the Master class, Simon Phillips will also be touching upon the following subjects: Drums - Playing/ Recording Techniques; Recording Engineering - Mic placement, uses and best practices in recording music; Audio Mixing - ideas and practices; Mastering - How to prepare your music for mastering and best approach to mastering and Music Business - pursuing music as a career and promoting yourself.

Sharing his excitement of arriving in Pakistan and eager to hear Pakistani music, Phillips comments, “I’m very excited to be here in Pakistan.

I always love coming to places I’ve never been to before and I think it’s a very rich undertaking to savor new places, new traditions, new architecture, new everything especially music. I’ve got a pretty good idea of what the music from the region sounds like tonally but I’m very keen to hear the folk music, the classical music and also fusion music.

I want to hear what the young people are doing today using modern rhythms and Pakistani melodies. I’m excited to find out.”

While addressing the need for creating growth avenues for Pakistani musicians, and improving production standards, the creator of Dream Station Productions, Kashan Admani says, “I wanted to create a platform to raise the bar in production standards.

The first step in that direction was creating Dream Station Studio which is the only studio of its type in Pakistan and then starting the Star Series! Simon Phillips is a legendary musician and producer who have played with musicians and artists we have all grown up listening to and have been inspired by.

I thought it would be great to bring someone like him to Pakistan and learn from his experiences as a world class musician, recording engineer and music producer.

For anybody attending the Master class will be an opportunist if a lifetime.”