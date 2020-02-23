Share:

SARGODHA-Under directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar; Plant for Pakistan (A Tree for Pakistan) day was celebrated in Sargodha on Sunday.

In this connection, the main ceremony was held at Chak 85/NB Sargodha.

Addressing the ceremony, Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyer Sheikh said that under the program almost 10 billion trees would be planted during the current year.

Abdullah Nayyer said the district government had declared open war against timber mafia. He added that strict action would be taken against those involved in cutting trees.

Deputy Commissioner said that forests were being grown in almost 1000 acre of land in the district, adding that steps were also being taken to grow 3.5 million saplings in all nurseries.

He said the world was facing the biggest danger from environmental change and according to international report, Pakistan would be the first country who would be affected by environmental pollution.

In this connection, Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken steps to plant 100 million trees in the province. He said people belonging to all walks of life should take part in it. He added that with proportion to population the women should also take part in the noble cause.

At the end of ceremony, 2000 saplings were planted by the participants whereas the government institutions have planted 5,000 trees at different places in a day in the district.

The ceremony was attended by ADCG Bilal Feroz, ADC Headquarter Farooq Haider Aziz, DFO Nisar ul Haq, DG PHA Hasnain Bahadur, officers of government institutions, students of university of Sargodha, representatives of NGOs and general citizens.

42,000 saplings to be planted in Multan division

MULTAN-Commissioner Shanul Haq said that 42,000 trees would be planted across Multan division under A Tree for Pakistan Day drive.

The spring season tree-plantation drive has formally started in Multan division under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and in line with directions of Punjab government.

He expressed these views during inauguration of ‘Plant for Paksitan Day’ drive along with Additional Session Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti at Judicial complex here on Sunday.

Commissioner Shanul Haq said that divisional administration was also making tree-plantation in collaboration with non-governmental organizations and civil society in which prepared trees were being planted.

He said that all public departments should also play their role in tree plantation.

He said that all segments of life should perform their responsibility for providing pleasant environment to new generation.

He said that tree-plantation was being made on large scale at various roads and entry and exit points of the city.

He said that it was dire need to make mechanism for nurturing of trees to make the tree plantation drive a success.

Additional Session Judge Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti said that tree-plantation was necessary to dealt with environmental changes.

Chief conservator of forest Muhammad Ajmal Raheem said, “Trees are factories of oxygen,” and urged people to plant trees for themselves.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak said that every citizen should cooperate government and plant trees at their homes and offices.

He said that trees have vital role to make environment pleasant.

“Minimum forest on 25 percent area is necessary to keep natural environment clean,” he added.