Share:

LAHORE-Young star Amar Khan is all ready to take over us with her charm with her upcoming debut feature film ‘Dum Mastam.’

Written by none other than Amar Khan herself, the movie is produced under Cereal Entertainment, owned by Adnan Siddiqui and is directed by the very talented Ehteshamuddin, known for his amazing directorial skills in film and dramas such as Superstar, Udaari and Sadqey Tumhare.

The plot of the movie is inspired by Amara Khan’s childhood memories of the walled city of Lahore.

Starring Amar khan as a lead role, alongside Imran Ashraf, the movie is a very different and exciting, romantic comedy, which will take you to an emotional ride filled with fun, love, drama, and whatnot.

Stepping into the film world for the first time in a movie that is written by the actress is something big in itself.

The movie will also introduce Momin Saqib, as a supporting cast, who is an Instagram sensation and widely known for his comic timings. Other than that, the movie also stars Adnan Shah Tipu, Saleem Mairaj, and Sohail Ahmed.

As 2020 has begun, fans are anticipating the release of the film and can’t wait to see the talented actress on the big screen.

The brilliant Amar khan has always left her audience in awe with her acting skills and choice of unconventional roles. She rose to fame after her 2018 supernatural drama serial Belapur ki Dayan, in which she played the role of Neelofur (witch). She has also appeared in other dramas like Ghughi, Dil-e-Bereham, Choti Choti Batain.

Nowadays, she can be seen on television screens in her ongoing drama Dil-e-Gumshuda, on which she has received praise from critics for her performance as an antagonist.

Talking about the making of this film, the producer Adnan Siddique also revealed that the thing that attracted him to produce this movie was the script, written by the multifaceted Amar Khan.

Talking about the script, Amar Khan herself revealed that the script had been an ongoing process for the past three years. She believes that it is commercially viable and a content driven movie at the same time, which is a hard to find combination.