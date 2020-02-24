Share:

Lahore - Haniya Minhas and Jabir Ali annexed the double crowns in the Servaid Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2020, which concluded here at PLTA Courts on Sunday. Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh and Servaid Director Haroon Sheikh graced the finals as chief guests while PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik, SBP officials, players, families and tennis lovers were also present on the occasion.

Malik thanked SBP Director General Adnan Arshad for sparing some time to witness the young and talented tennis players in action and announcing very fruitful projects for the development and promotion of tennis across Punjab. He also thanked Servaid Director Haroon Sheikh for sponsoring the event. In Boys/Girls U-12 final, Haniya Minhas played well against Omer Jawad and outclassed him 8-0. She completed the brace of titles by winning the Girls U-16 final, where she thrashed seasoned campaigner Ashtifila Arif 4-0, 4-0. Jabir Ali first routed Ahtesham Arif 6-2, 6-2 to grab boys U-18 title and then he won the second crown, when he, along with Ahtesham Arif, outpaced Zain Ch/Ifham Rana 4-2, 4-2 in U-18 doubles final.

In U-10 final, Omer Jawad outscored Zohaib Afzal Malik 8-3 to lift the title. In boys/girls U-12 doubles final, Zohaib Malik, partnering with Ahtesham Humayun, beat the spirited pair of Omer Jawad and Ismail Aftab 4-2, 4-2. In boys U-14 final, Asad Zaman thumped Waleed Javeed 6-1, 6-1. The U-8 gold was won by Shafay Iqbal and silver by Aized Saraj while U-6 gold went to Ahsan Bari and silver to Abdul Rafay.