MIRPURKHAS - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed has said that judiciary is working honestly and with determination, and will make sure that nobody is allowed to take law into his own hands.

He was speaking at the oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association here late Saturday night.

The ceremony, held at the premises of district and sessions court, was attended by the judges of Supreme Court (SC), including Maqbool Baqar, Faisal Arab and Sajjad Ali Shah, Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Ahmed Ali M. Shaikh, judges of the Sindh High Court, Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Nadeem Akhtar, Salahuddin Panhwer, Abdul Malik Guddi, Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro, Khadim Hussain Shaikh, Muhammad Faisal Kamal, Adnan Kareem Memon, Irshad Ali Shah, Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry and judges of session courts as well as lawyers and journalists. Earlier, CJP Gulzar Ahmed was warmly welcomed by the newly-elected body of the District Bar Association on arrival at the premises of district and sessions court.

Regarding establishing circuit bench of the SHC in Mirpurkhas, the CJP said that he was aware that many cases of the areas, particularly of Tharparkar, district Mirpurkhas and Umerkot, were pending in the Sindh High Court, and that he will ask the authorities to check the feasibility of establishing circuit bench in the city. “If it is feasible, then the bench will definitely be established here,” he said emphatically.

He said that banking court, Mirpurkhas should be shifted to Mirpurkhas from Hyderabad as it was more needed here.

He said he would talk to concerned officials to ensure its shifting to the city from Hyderabad.

Regarding the demand for setting up special courts and an anti-corruption court here, Justice Gulzar said that he was in contact with the concerned authorities in this regard, and would ask them to check the feasibility of setting up the courts in the city.

The CJP said that Mirpurkhas was the fourth largest city of Sindh where quality mangoes, bananas, guava, cotton and other crops were produced. Regarding building a university in the city, he said that universities, colleges, schools and hospitals should be built not only in the city, but in other parts of the province as well, keeping in view needs of a particular area. Justice Gulzar said that the government should realize how important it was to build a university in Mirpurkhas.

Regarding the removal of encroachments, the CJP said that illegal encroachments should be removed to ensure smooth flow of traffic. Earlier, the chief justice of Pakistan administered the oath to the newly-elected office-bearers of the district bar association.

District Bar Association President Jan Ali Junejo Advocate thanked the chief justice of Pakistan and other members of the legal fraternity for attending the ceremony.

He made demands of establishment of Mirpurkhas University, circuit bench Mirpurkhas of Sindh high court, banking court Mirpurkhas, anti corruption and special courts Mirpurkhas. He lamented that district bar association Mirpurkhas had been ignoring in appointment of judges as this bar had created justice Allah Dino Memon, justice G.M.Shah and justice Roshan Essani. He urged to end sense of deprivation of district bar association Mirpurkhas.

Chief justice Sindh high court Ahmed Ali M.Shaikh, vice president Adnan Khurram advocate, Mumtaz Jarwar advocate and general secretary Moula Bux Raho also spoke the ceremony.

Earlier lawyers of Mirpurkhas division have presented the Sindhi caps, Ajrak and Lungi to the chief justice of Pakistan, justices of supreme court and high courts as well as other judges of the sessions court.