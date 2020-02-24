Share:

SUKKUR - A passenger aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines escaped accident after its emergency door opened during landing here on Sunday. The emergency door of PIA Sukkur bound flight PK631 coming from Islamabad opened during landing. Airport sources said that the passenger started raising hue and cry fearing a crash. However, the pilot managed to make safe landing keeping the aircraft and passengers safe. The PIA sources confirming the incident said that investigations into the incident were underway.