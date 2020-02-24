Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi says that Pakistan made sincere efforts in bringing US and Taliban on negotiation table for establishing peace in Afghanistan.

Talking to media persons in Multan, he said Pakistan always convinced the world that there is no military solution of Afghan issue and it could only be resolved through dialogue.

He said Pakistan also made Taliban understand that the issue could be resolved through negotiations only.

The foreign minister said Pakistan wished that the both sides should reach to logical destination of peace in Afghanistan.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said some powers do not want peace in Afghanistan and they are conspiring against peace process by disturbing law and order through bomb blasts in the country. Such powers are spoilers and there is need to avoid and foil nefarious designs of these powers.

He said when there will be peace in Afghanistan, and then rebuilding process will be initiated. Pakistan will also take part in rebuilding of Afghanistan.