ATTOCK - Police arrested a drug smuggler while trying to smuggle 8 kilograms of heroin by his truck.

As per details, Attock Khurd police arrested Zarghon Shah, resident of Jalalabad, Afghanistan who was trying to smuggle 8 kilograms of heroin by his truck. A case was registered against the alleged smuggler and he was sent behind the bars.

Meanwhile, Fatehjang police arrested 10 persons including 3 men and 7 women from a brothel in Chasanwali Dheri Fatehjang. All were sent behind the bars.

In addition, CEO Health Attock Dr Sohail Ejaz Awan asked the doctors serving in Health Department to ensure their presence at the places of their duties during working hours and ensure serving the ailing humanity with courtesy. He was talking to newsmen in his office. He said that those doctors found in their private clinics during duty timings would be terminated from service.

Dr Sohail said that patients needed medicines as well as sympathies and courtesy of the doctors and this will be ensured at every cost. He said that Asfandyar Bokhari Hospital Attock will be equipped with all possible facilities to ensure better health services. He said that all basic health units and rural health centres will also be equipped properly to serve the people of remote areas.

The CEO Health hoped that doctors and other staffers working in hospitals and health units would cooperate with him to bring healthy changes in the health sector. While replying a question, he said that government was making efforts to overcome shortage of doctors.

On the other hand, as many as 288,551 children below the age of five years will be administered anti-polio drops during 5-day campaign which will continue till January25. Deputy Commissioner Attock Ishratullah Niazi said after inaugurating anti polio campaign in Attock that for the purpose, more than 2,000 health officials had been deputed.