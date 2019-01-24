Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi says all the confronting challenges can be coped with better foreign policy.

Reported by Radio Pakistan, he was addressing the participants of 38th diplomatic course in Islamabad on Thursday.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan is facing huge economic challenges and the foreign office is leading from the front through economic diplomacy.

He asked the participants of the course that they will have to act as a bridge between Pakistan and the international community in order to further strengthen the relations.

He urged the participants to work hard with honesty and commitment while executing their responsibilities to enlighten name of their country through successful diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister said Pakistan produced outstanding diplomats and he is confident that the Foreign Service Academy will continue to work with further betterment in the best interest of the country.