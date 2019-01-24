Share:

Islamabad - Auto industry has lauded lifting of ban on purchasing of vehicles from non filers.

“It is a marvelous step of present Government. Through this lifting of ban definitely the production and sales of local manufactured vehicles will increase," said Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, Spokesperson Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited.

He said since July, last year, the local automobile companies suffered huge losses and only PSMCL suffered losses of around 32 percent.

He said the move will not only benefit users but government will also get more revenues, allied and vending industry will flourish, more employment and job opportunities will come and most importantly it would help in restoring the confidence of business community and investors.

Finance Minister Asad Umar Wednesday while presenting the Finance Supplementary Second Amendment bill 2019, in the National Assembly, announced that non-filers would be able to purchase small and mid-size cars up to 1300CC.