ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army takes it as a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building.

The Army Chief stated this while talking to a Royal Saudi Army delegation led by General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali, Chief of General Staff (CGS) at the General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

“Geostrategic environment and matters related to bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting,” said ISPR in a statement.

It further said that the Saudi CGS thanked Pakistan Army for the assistance provided by Pakistan Army especially towards training of Royal Saudi Army in Pakistan as well as in Saudi Arabia through bilateral training cooperation.

The Saudi CGS acknowledged the high standards of professionalism of the Pakistan Army.

The COAS thanked the visiting Saudi CGS for his expression of acknowledgement and reiterated that Pakistan Army takes it as a responsibility to extend full assistance to Royal Saudi Army for their capacity building.

Earlier on arrival at the GHQ, General Faiyad Bin Hamed Al Rowali, Chief of General Staff (CGS), laid a floral wreath at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and was presented the guard of gonour.

On Tuesday, President Dr Arif Alvi conferred Nishan-i-Imtiaz (Military) upon Faiyad Bin Hamed Al-Rowaily at a special Investiture ceremony held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat and other senior officers were also present during the ceremony.

General Faiyad Bin Hamed thanked the President and the government of Pakistan for this honour and hoped that bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries would further grow in future.