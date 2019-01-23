Share:

LAHORE- The third installment of the highly successful comedy franchise Jawani Phir Nahi Ani will release soon.

According to Humayun Saeed’s latest Instagram post, it is expected that the original cast of JPNA 2, will be returning for the next installment.

Saeed, Fahad Mustafa , Vasay Chaudhry and the director Nadeem Beyg are currently on a cruise in Singapore.

Humayun shared a picture of the cast on Instragram with caption: “JPNA3 script sessions on the cruise.”

Directed by Nadeem Baig, JPNA2 boasts an ensemble star cast of Humayun Saeed, Fahad Mustafa , Vasay Chaudhry, Ahmed Ali Butt, Mawra Hocane, Kubra Khan, Sarwat Gillani and Uzma Khan. The film also featured actors from across the border including veteran actor Kanwaljit Singh.