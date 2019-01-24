Share:

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has accepted former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif’s plea for filing additional documents in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference.

An IHC bench, comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiani, took up the miscellaneous petition for hearing on Thursday. Munawwar advocate counsel for Nawaz Sharif appeared in the court praying the court to accept Nawaz Sharif’s miscellaneous petition.

The court remarked, “We have already summoned accountability court record.” The petitioner told the court record in respect of witnesses will be presented in the court in Al-Azizia reference.

The court accepted the plea. The matter of challenging accountability court decision against Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia reference will be heard on February 18. The court adjourned the hearing of the case.