Share:

LAHORE - International Lawn Tennis Club Pakistan (ILTCP) will hold the 2nd IC Inter School Reg & Orange Ball Tennis Championship from January 28 at St Mary GB School New Town Karachi. All primary schools having boys & girls of u-8 and u-6 can get them registered for this event. The ILTC is full affiliate member of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF). Worldwide 46 countries including Pakistan are affiliated to this world’s elite tennis group, which includes Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Khawaja Saeed Hai, Rashid Malik, Aqeel Khan. The event is being held with the collaboration of primary education department Karachi. All primary schools can send entry of two boys & two girls of u-8 or u-6 age categories. The tournament shall be played with orange and red modified balls.–Staff Reporter