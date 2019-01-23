Share:

LAHORE- If the dictionary could draw out a pictorial reference for the term ‘debonair’, Asad Zaman Khan’s photograph would probably be the one you’d find.

A multi-faceted personality known to bring his A Game forth be it for the moving camera or the still camera, Asad Zaman Khan has and continues to be a force to be reckoned with.

On screen, Khan is primarily known for his remarkable performances in projects including Hijraat, Chemistry, Bachay BaraiFaroqht, Ghutan and Kuch Na Kaho to name a few.

Reminiscing over how it all started and if becoming an actor was always the plan, Khan tells us, “It all began when my friend who was a model, suggested that I become one too. I ended up being selected as the showstopper for Rizwan Baig’s show for a PTV Awards Show. That was my entry point and once in, I knew I wanted to become an actor.”

One usually assumes that the still camera might be easier to deliver for because elements like emotions, acting through voice are not highlighted as much as they are for television or film. With enough experience for both cameras Khan presented a completely different outlook. For him, “Performing for the moving camera comes naturally because you already have a narrative and dialogues that help deliver the emotions. The still camera is a completely different ball game altogether. It’s slightly more challenging I feel because you need to conjure up expressions and mood yourself. You need an understanding of how the light compliments your face, every part of your body is under the limelight so the negative and positive spaces have to be understood before you stand in front of the camera.”

A self-taught actor with no family in the media, we asked the actor how having no family members in his line of work has worked for him, “There is no one else from my family in the media. This has neither worked in my favour or against. I do feel sometimes that people with family already in the media get a head start in their career and people who don’t, have to work and struggle slightly more to be recognised.”

The television has always demanded looks whether it be for a woman or a man but does it really help one climb on top of the media’s career ladder? Or does one need more than just good-looks to be on top? Sharing his perspective, Asad Zaman Khan says, “sure, good looks might help as an entry point during the initial stage, but ultimately your personality and your skill set is what can and will sustain you.”

Every actor has a different way of getting into the character. We wanted to learn a little more about Khan’s method of internalizing his roles before delivering, “I read and read and once again read my script and completely immerse myself into it and then I go into character on a day to day basis by dressing up and acting like the character I will be playing. It’s all about mental and physical preparation and going to the gym and meditating is also part of the preparation.”

With bigger projects in the pipeline, Asad Zaman Khan shared a little detail about his next project, “I always wanted to work with the director Nadeem Baig and fortunately my next project is directed by him. These days I’m working on the drama ‘Mere Passa Tum Ho’. It is a Six Sigma production and will be airing on ARY. I have also signed a feature film which will start shooting in March/April. I can’t disclose more about that project but I’m of course excited. My film Zeher-e-Ishq is 70% complete too so that should be out soon too.” Big expectations from the brilliant yet humble Asad Zaman Khan! We can’t wait to see all his projects.