Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Chief Minister’s Task Force Dr Tahir Ali Javaid chaired a meeting to review launching of air ambulance service on the pattern of Recue 1122 at King Edward Medical University on Wednesday.

Dr Tahir Ali Javaid said that air ambulance was need of hour. He directed taking suggestions from relevant persons and institutions before drafting any policy.

He said the service would be provided in Lahore, Multan, DG Khan and on Motorways in the first stage. The service would be gradually extended to other cities, he said.

Vice Chancellor KEMU Prof Khalid Masud Gondal said that the faculty appreciated this project and would extend for support for materializing the dream of air ambulance service.

Prof Abrar Ashraf briefed the Chairman CM’s Task Force about medical services being provided at surgical tower of Mayo Hospital.

Director Emergency Prof Yar Muhammad briefed about the medical facilities being provided to patients in emergency at Mayo Hospital. He also said that annually 12700 patients were being treated in Emergency.

Prof Saira Afzal, Prof Raafea Tafweez Qureshi, Prof Ashghar Naqi, Prof Ayesha Shaukat, Prof Ameer Afzal, Porf Mustahsan Bashier and Prof Nabila Riaz also attended the meeting.