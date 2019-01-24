Share:

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake hit Jhang district and other adjoining areas on Thursday forcing people to rush out of their homes and workplaces.

The epicenter of the tremor was located some 58 kilometers northwest of the district at the depth of 21 km, according to the metrological department. No loss of life or property damage was reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that an earthquake had hit Quetta and other cities of northern and eastern Balochistan last week. The tremor struck Quetta and other areas at around 1.30am, forcing people to leave their homes and workplaces and rush into the open.

The metrological department said that the epicentre of the 3.0 magnitude earthquake was found some 10km southeast of Kharan. The quake originated in 25km depth.

According to reports, the tremor was felt in Harnai, Shahrag, Mastung, Mach, Kolpur, Pishin and several other areas of northern and eastern Balochistan. No casualty or property damage was reported. However, cracks were reported in some mud houses in areas on the outskirts of Quetta and other areas.

Officials of the district administration said rescue teams were dispatched to these areas.