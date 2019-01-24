Share:

For the first time in its history, the Punjab Assembly has been holding an in-camera session, and the topic of the discussion is ‘the Sahiwal tragedy’ and the progress on the ongoing investigation by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed to probe the incident.

The speaker Pervez Ellahi asked the provincial law minister Raja Basharat to share information with the house.

However, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar did not participate in the session.

Later, Punjab s Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Fazeel Asghar briefed members of the assembly on the tragic incident.

Meanwhile, the opposition members strongly rejected the JIT’s report and the government’s stance on the matter and demanded the formation of a judicial commission to probe the matter transparently.

The Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and other opposition members termed the JIT ‘wastage of time’.

Moreover, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leaders said that a first information report (FIR) should be lodged against CM Buzdar.