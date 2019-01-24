Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday that Pakistan will never leave the Kashmiris alone in their struggle for right to self-determination.

In a meeting with a four-member delegation of Kashmiri leaders here, the Foreign Minister said Pakistan will continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris in achieving their right to self-determination and “will not let the sacrifices of the armless Kashmiris specially the innocent women and children go in vain.

The foreign minister also said that Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on February 5 in a befitting manner to highlight the Kashmir issue and express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the human rights situation in Occupied Kashmir was further deteriorating with the unabated use of force by India against civilians. He, however, said that Pakistan will continue to raise the Kashmir issue at the international fora, exposing the Indian atrocities.

Qureshi said that Pakistan’s view point on Kashmir issue had also been vindicated by the United Nations Human Rights Commissioner’s Report and other international reports on the matter.

The minister said Pakistan had also reiterated its demand to the UN General Assembly President María Fernanda Espinosa Garcés during her recent visit to Islamabad that Jammu and Kashmir issue must be resolved under the relevant UN Security Council resolutions

“The delegation thanked the foreign minister for raising the Kashmir issue at all the international forums including the United Nations to draw the attention of world nations towards this important issue,” said a foreign ministry statement.

The Pakistan-India ties have nose-dived in recent years with no bilateral talks taking place. The nuclear armed neighbours, having fought three wars since gaining independence from the British in 1947, regularly trade allegations of harassment and espionage against diplomats.

Pakistan this week shared the draft agreement between Pakistan and India to facilitate Indian Sikh Yatrees (pilgrims) to visit the Gurudwara, Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, Narowal, Pakistan.

This was in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s commitment to open Kartarpur Corridor on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November this year.

Pakistan has appointed Director General South Asia Dr Mohammed Faisal as the focal person and requested India to designate a focal person at its end. Pakistan has also invited India to urgently send a delegation to Islamabad to negotiate and finalize the agreement.

However, India later sent its own invitation to Pakistan to send officials to visit New Delhi for talks on the issue and suggested February 26 and March 7 as possible dates.