ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Vice President MNA Sardar Amir Dogar has promised to take every possible step for the promotion of football in Pakistan.

Amir Dogar expressed these views during Islamabad Super League kits distribution ceremony held here at a local hotel. “I am sure that there is absolutely no dearth of football talent in the country, as the only need is to detect fresh talent, provide them with facilities, arrange international-standard training under renowned coaches and then see the results.”

Amir said the amount of talent available in Pakistan is a clear indication that football is bound to progress in the country. “The first edition of Islamabad Super League will certainly help in detecting fresh talent. It’s a great initiative of Islamabad Football Association (IFA), while I would like to personally thank title sponsors CBR Housing Society for stepping forward and sponsoring the event. I request others to follow the same.

“The past governments didn’t pay much heed towards engaging the youth towards healthy sporting activities but our government, under the clear guidelines of Prime Minister Imran Khan, is giving huge importance to sports, which bridge gaps and bring nations closer to each other,” he added.

He said the federation will work in highly cordial manner with the IFA, unlike of past, when the elected body was sidelined and all the decisions were made by one person. “We won’t develop the culture of personal liking and disliking and won’t interfere in associations matter and provincial issues. Our main objective is and will remain that football is above than the individuals. No matter if the respective associations elected persons, who personally don’t like us, even then we will work together, as we believe in voting power and respect mandate of people.”

He said there is a huge football following in Pakistan, which is increasing with each passing day. “With personal efforts of newly-elected PFF president Ashfaq Shah, we will take Pakistan football to new heights. When there is commitment and desire to work, I firmly believe that no one can dare to stop such nations from scaling down new dimensions and reaching new heights.”

Sharing his views, PFF President Syed Ashfaq Shah said when grounds are packed with players, football is bound to flourish. “When I took over the reins of the federation, Pakistan football was at the brink. I made up my mind at that moment that I will first make my own house into order. I have to work on raising the standard of football, rather than making decisions in the offices. I will bring out all in the grounds, will take all onboard and make collective decisions, which will be in the best interest of Pakistan football.”

“I had witnessed a period when grounds were empty and presenting deserted look. Our aim is to carry forward football from grassroots level.

We are facing acute shortage of funds, but we will conduct more and more tournaments, it is my promise, ”Ashfaq concluded.

PFA chief Sardar Naved Haider, who is also vice president of the federation, said: “We will start countrywide massive talent hunt programme in March and will bring out talent from all corners of the country. We have joined hands neither for personal glory nor for taking personal benefits, but to take Pakistan football to new heights.”