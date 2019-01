Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday has summoned Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar in Islamabad over Sahiwal incident.

According to sources, CM will brief the premier over the incident while he will also inform about the suspension of Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) officials.

During the meeting, CM Buzdar will discuss his Sahiwal visit with PM while he will also present his suggestions for the reforms in Punjab police.