KARACHI - The Pakistan Muslim Alliance (PMA) on Wednesday announced that it will support Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) candidate for provincial bye-polls on PS -94 in Karachi.

The announcement was made after a (PMA) delegation Led by party leader Amanullah Paracha visited MQM’s Bahadurabad office in Karachi.

Talking to the media men after the meeting Paracha said many other parties had contacted them for support for bye election, but we have decided to support MQM-Pakistan. “We believe that MQM-Pakistan knows our suffering and problems and we expect it will resolve them, as well”, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, MQM-P’s candidate for PS-94, Hasham Raza Jelani said that they will serve everyone without discrimination of caste and creed. He said that his party will resolve issues of Bengali and Rohingya communities, especially the issue of their computerised national identity cards (CNICs). He said PMA’s votes are very crucial for his victory.

MQM-P Rabita Committee member Mehfozyar Khan also spoke.