ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) President Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, honoured the winners of Asian Junior Squash Team Championship during a prize distribution ceremony held here at local hotel on Wednesday.

The chief guest distributed cash prizes among the players, who won gold medal in the recently-held Asian Squash Team Championship at Pattaya, Thailand. Pakistan team comprising Farhan Hashmi, Abbas Zeb, Haris Qasim and Hamza Khan performed exceptionally throughout the mega Asian event and succeeded in earning the title for the country after a gap of six years.

Speaking on the occasion, the Air Chief said: “We are proud of our young players, who brought laurels to the country by winning the prestigious championship. The last two years remained great for Pakistan squash as we won a total of 58 medals including 27 gold medals, 13 silver medals and 18 bronze medals at national and international levels.”

He appreciated the hard work put in by the coaching staff for providing international-standard training and coaching facilities to the young players. He also praised the efforts of Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) in making concerted efforts for bringing back the lost glory in the game of squash. He also assured of his all-out support for Pakistan squash and added that he expect better response from the players in shape of winning more international medals in mega squash events.